Bharti Airtel posts net loss of 5,237 cr in Q4; ARPU rises

New Delhi: Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel reported net loss (after exceptional items) of ₹5,237 crore in the January-March quarter. The net loss (before exceptional items) for Q4 came to ₹471 crore. This is the teleom major's fourth straight quarter where it reported net loss. Bharti Airtel had reported net loss of ₹1,035 crore in Q3.

However, the company's revenue rose 15% to ₹23,723 crore. The company had posted revenue of ₹20,602.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

The company had posted a profit of ₹107.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) was ₹154 during the quarter as against ₹123 in the year-ago period and ₹135 in the previous quarter.

Bharti Airtel's FY20 net loss (after exceptional items) was at ₹32,183 crore while the FY20 consolidated revenue rose 8.4% year-on-year to ₹87,539 crore.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, of Bharti Airtel said, "These are unprecedented times for everyone across the world as we battle the impact of Covid-19 and its consequent impact on livelihoods".

He added that telecom has played an essential role in keeping the country going, and hoped that the government will implement the recommendations of the regulator and the intent of the New Telecom Policy and bring down the high levels of regulatory levies and taxes that the sector is subjected to.

Bharti Airtel said the company has undertaken a capex investment of ₹25,359 crore on a consolidated basis during the year to ensure superior customer experience besides front-ending some investment to ensure seamless services during the ongoing pandemic.

On Monday, the Airtel scrip on NSE closed 2.5% lower at ₹540.20.

