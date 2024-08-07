Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 157.98% YOY

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Live : Bharti Airtel announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 2.85% increase in revenue and a significant 157.98% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 2.41% growth in revenue and a notable 100.81% increase in profit as compared to the previous quarter.

The company experienced a substantial 19.18% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses sequentially, along with a 23.27% rise year-over-year.

Operating income also saw a significant uptick of 44.9% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 51.68% year-over-year.

Despite the positive financial results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.01, reflecting a 21.27% decrease year-over-year.

Market performance metrics indicate a -1.82% return in the last week, while the stock has delivered strong returns of 27.29% in the last 6 months and 39.85% year-to-date.

Currently, Bharti Airtel holds a market capitalization of ₹862315.5 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1536.25 & ₹847.05 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 07 Aug, 2024, show a positive sentiment towards the company, with 1 Sell rating, 7 Hold ratings, 11 Buy ratings, and 9 Strong Buy ratings out of 28 analysts covering the stock.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Bharti Airtel's performance.

Bharti Airtel Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38506.4 37599.1 +2.41% 37440 +2.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4088.5 3430.6 +19.18% 3316.8 +23.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 10540.1 10075.2 +4.61% 9653.8 +9.18% Total Operating Expense 28603.9 30765 -7.02% 30911.6 -7.47% Operating Income 9902.5 6834.1 +44.9% 6528.4 +51.68% Net Income Before Taxes 6025.3 2778 +116.89% 1852.9 +225.18% Net Income 4159.9 2071.6 +100.81% 1612.5 +157.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.01 6.61 -8.98% 7.64 -21.27%