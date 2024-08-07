Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 157.98% YOY

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Live : Bharti Airtel announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 2.85% increase in revenue and a significant 157.98% rise in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison reveals a 2.41% growth in revenue and a notable 100.81% increase in profit as compared to the previous quarter.
The company experienced a substantial 19.18% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses sequentially, along with a 23.27% rise year-over-year.
Operating income also saw a significant uptick of 44.9% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 51.68% year-over-year.
Despite the positive financial results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.01, reflecting a 21.27% decrease year-over-year.
Market performance metrics indicate a -1.82% return in the last week, while the stock has delivered strong returns of 27.29% in the last 6 months and 39.85% year-to-date.
Currently, Bharti Airtel holds a market capitalization of ₹862315.5 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1536.25 & ₹847.05 respectively.
Analyst ratings as of 07 Aug, 2024, show a positive sentiment towards the company, with 1 Sell rating, 7 Hold ratings, 11 Buy ratings, and 9 Strong Buy ratings out of 28 analysts covering the stock.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Bharti Airtel's performance.
Bharti Airtel Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38506.4
|37599.1
|+2.41%
|37440
|+2.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4088.5
|3430.6
|+19.18%
|3316.8
|+23.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10540.1
|10075.2
|+4.61%
|9653.8
|+9.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|28603.9
|30765
|-7.02%
|30911.6
|-7.47%
|Operating Income
|9902.5
|6834.1
|+44.9%
|6528.4
|+51.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6025.3
|2778
|+116.89%
|1852.9
|+225.18%
|Net Income
|4159.9
|2071.6
|+100.81%
|1612.5
|+157.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.01
|6.61
|-8.98%
|7.64
|-21.27%
