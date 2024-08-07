Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 157.98% YOY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Live : Bharti Airtel announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a 2.85% increase in revenue and a significant 157.98% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 2.41% growth in revenue and a notable 100.81% increase in profit as compared to the previous quarter.

The company experienced a substantial 19.18% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses sequentially, along with a 23.27% rise year-over-year.

Operating income also saw a significant uptick of 44.9% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 51.68% year-over-year.

Despite the positive financial results, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 6.01, reflecting a 21.27% decrease year-over-year.

Market performance metrics indicate a -1.82% return in the last week, while the stock has delivered strong returns of 27.29% in the last 6 months and 39.85% year-to-date.

Currently, Bharti Airtel holds a market capitalization of 862315.5 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1536.25 & 847.05 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 07 Aug, 2024, show a positive sentiment towards the company, with 1 Sell rating, 7 Hold ratings, 11 Buy ratings, and 9 Strong Buy ratings out of 28 analysts covering the stock.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating, reflecting confidence in Bharti Airtel's performance.

Bharti Airtel Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue38506.437599.1+2.41%37440+2.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4088.53430.6+19.18%3316.8+23.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization10540.110075.2+4.61%9653.8+9.18%
Total Operating Expense28603.930765-7.02%30911.6-7.47%
Operating Income9902.56834.1+44.9%6528.4+51.68%
Net Income Before Taxes6025.32778+116.89%1852.9+225.18%
Net Income4159.92071.6+100.81%1612.5+157.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.016.61-8.98%7.64-21.27%
FAQs
₹4159.9Cr
₹38506.4Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
