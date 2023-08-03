comScore
Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Net profit flat at ₹1,612 crore, revenue up 14%; ARPU improves to ₹200

 1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:10 PM IST Nikita Prasad

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: The telecom major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹37,440 crore, registering a rise of 14 per cent, compared to ₹32,850 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Bharti Airtel announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 3, reporting a net profit of 1,612 crore, which came nearly flat compared to 1,607 crore in the corresponding period last year. The telecom major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 37,440 crore, registering a rise of 14 per cent, compared to 32,850 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter grew 19 per cent to 19,746 crore, while EBITDA margins grew 277 basis points to 53.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The average revenue per user (ARPU) per month, a crucial metric used by telecom companies to measure revenue generation, increased 9.28 per cent to 200, compared to 183 in the corresponding period last year, on the back of sustained focus on acquiring quality customers and improved realizations on account of premiumization.

Airtel's mobile revenues grew by 12.4 per cent YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G customer additions during the year.

“We have delivered yet another quarter of strong and competitive growth across all our businesses. Our consolidated revenue grew sequentially by 4.0 percent, and EBITDA margin expanded to 52.7 percent, underscoring the simplicity and execution of our strategy," said Gopal Vittal, MD, Bharti Airtel.

“Our focus on winning quality customers and driving premiumization has helped us add 5.6 million new 4G customers and the highest ever postpaid customers in any one quarter. We exit the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of 200. Homes, Enterprise and our digital businesses continue to exhibit strong growth momentum, reflecting the resilience and strength of our overall portfolio,'' added Vittal.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 05:10 PM IST
