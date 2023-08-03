Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Bharti Airtel announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 3, reporting a net profit of ₹1,612 crore, which came nearly flat compared to ₹1,607 crore in the corresponding period last year. The telecom major's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹37,440 crore, registering a rise of 14 per cent, compared to ₹32,850 crore in the year-ago period.

