Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit may fall 20% QoQ to ₹2,410 crore; ARPU seen up 3%1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Bharti Airtel’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is expected to grow 2.9% QoQ to ₹199 aided by premiumisation (2G to 4G, and strong add in postpaid), additional day and price hike in minimum recharge plan.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel will announce its Q1 results today. The company’s performance in the quarter ended June 2023 is likely to be strong as compared to the same period last year. However, on a sequential basis, Airtel’s earnings growth may remain muted on the back of foreign exchange losses.
