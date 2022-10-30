Bharti Airtel Q2 preview: Will PAT see another 3-digit growth? Key factors here

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel will be in the focus during this week's trading session due to its second-quarter performance for FY23. Airtel shares ended on a broadly flat note on exchanges last week ahead of its Q2. In the July to September 2022 quarter, Airtel is expected to record another triple-digit growth in percentage terms in its profitability. The company's revenue is likely to stay robust with currency tailwind aiding performance in African business. ARPU is expected to rise further, while the customer base may see a modest addition. Overall, EBITDA margins may improve further.

