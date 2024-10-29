Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 168.01% YoY

Published29 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results Live : Bharti Airtel has announced its Q2 results for the financial year on October 28, 2024, showcasing significant growth in profitability and revenue. The company's topline surged by 11.96% year-on-year, while profit skyrocketed by an impressive 168.01% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue growth was a modest 7.7%, and profit saw a decline of 13.62%. This indicates some volatility in performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a notable increase of 7.11% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 31.19% year-on-year, which may have contributed to the profit fluctuations observed.

Bharti Airtel's operating income also displayed growth, rising by 0.91% from the previous quarter and 21.72% year-on-year, signaling ongoing operational efficiency despite rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 7, reflecting an increase of 86.9% year-on-year, a strong indicator of profitability growth that could attract investor interest.

In terms of market performance, Bharti Airtel has recorded a -1.73% return over the past week. However, the company has shown resilience with a 24.83% return over the last six months and a remarkable 61.15% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bharti Airtel boasts a market capitalization of 995537.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1779 and a low of 895.45, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

As of October 29, 2024, among 28 analysts covering the company, the majority are optimistic about its future performance, with 14 analysts issuing Buy ratings and 9 analysts recommending Strong Buy. Only 1 analyst has a Sell rating, while 4 have suggested Hold, reflecting a strong consensus to Buy.

Bharti Airtel Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue41473.338506.4+7.7%37043.8+11.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43794088.5+7.11%3338+31.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization1100010540.1+4.36%9734.3+13%
Total Operating Expense31480.828603.9+10.06%28834.7+9.18%
Operating Income9992.59902.5+0.91%8209.1+21.72%
Net Income Before Taxes5897.46025.3-2.12%3939.7+49.69%
Net Income3593.24159.9-13.62%1340.7+168.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS76.01+16.45%3.75+86.9%
