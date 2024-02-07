Bharti Airtel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 53.77% YOY

Bharti Airtel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.85% & the profit increased by 53.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.31% and the profit increased by 82.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.97% q-o-q and increased by 7.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 17.07% q-o-q and increased by 13.25% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.33 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 20.67% Y-o-Y.

Bharti Airtel has delivered -4.18% return in the last 1 week, 24.92% return in the last 6 months, and 7.88% YTD return.

Currently, Bharti Airtel has a market cap of ₹654446.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1200.65 & ₹735.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Bharti Airtel Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37899.5 37043.8 +2.31% 35804.4 +5.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3370.3 3338 +0.97% 3147.1 +7.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 10074.3 9734.3 +3.49% 9297.7 +8.35% Total Operating Expense 28289.2 28834.7 -1.89% 27318.7 +3.55% Operating Income 9610.3 8209.1 +17.07% 8485.7 +13.25% Net Income Before Taxes 4108.4 3939.7 +4.28% 3689.3 +11.36% Net Income 2442.2 1340.7 +82.16% 1588.2 +53.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.33 3.75 +15.43% 3.58 +20.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2442.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹37899.5Cr

