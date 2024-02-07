Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharti Airtel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 53.77% YOY

Bharti Airtel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 53.77% YOY

Livemint

Bharti Airtel Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.85% YoY & profit increased by 53.77% YoY

Bharti Airtel Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bharti Airtel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.85% & the profit increased by 53.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.31% and the profit increased by 82.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.97% q-o-q and increased by 7.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 17.07% q-o-q and increased by 13.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.33 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 20.67% Y-o-Y.

Bharti Airtel has delivered -4.18% return in the last 1 week, 24.92% return in the last 6 months, and 7.88% YTD return.

Currently, Bharti Airtel has a market cap of 654446.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1200.65 & 735.8 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Bharti Airtel Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37899.537043.8+2.31%35804.4+5.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3370.33338+0.97%3147.1+7.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization10074.39734.3+3.49%9297.7+8.35%
Total Operating Expense28289.228834.7-1.89%27318.7+3.55%
Operating Income9610.38209.1+17.07%8485.7+13.25%
Net Income Before Taxes4108.43939.7+4.28%3689.3+11.36%
Net Income2442.21340.7+82.16%1588.2+53.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.333.75+15.43%3.58+20.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2442.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹37899.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.