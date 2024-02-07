Bharti Airtel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 53.77% YOY

Bharti Airtel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 5.85% & the profit increased by 53.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.31% and the profit increased by 82.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.97% q-o-q and increased by 7.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 17.07% q-o-q and increased by 13.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.33 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 20.67% Y-o-Y.
Bharti Airtel has delivered -4.18% return in the last 1 week, 24.92% return in the last 6 months, and 7.88% YTD return.
Currently, Bharti Airtel has a market cap of ₹654446.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1200.65 & ₹735.8 respectively.
As of 07 Feb, 2024, out of 26 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Bharti Airtel Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37899.5
|37043.8
|+2.31%
|35804.4
|+5.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3370.3
|3338
|+0.97%
|3147.1
|+7.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10074.3
|9734.3
|+3.49%
|9297.7
|+8.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|28289.2
|28834.7
|-1.89%
|27318.7
|+3.55%
|Operating Income
|9610.3
|8209.1
|+17.07%
|8485.7
|+13.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4108.4
|3939.7
|+4.28%
|3689.3
|+11.36%
|Net Income
|2442.2
|1340.7
|+82.16%
|1588.2
|+53.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.33
|3.75
|+15.43%
|3.58
|+20.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2442.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹37899.5Cr
