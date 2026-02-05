Bharti Airtel Q3 PAT falls 55% YoY to ₹6,630.5 crore; ARPU at ₹259

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator by market share, reported a 55% year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit (attributable to owners of the parent) to ₹6,630.5 crore in the December quarter (Q3) on Thursday.

The drop in profit could be attributed largely to a high base in the year-ago period, when the company reported a net exceptional gain following the reclassification of Indus Towers from associate to subsidiary. Sequentially, net profit fell 2.4% in Q3 from ₹6,791.7 crore in the preceding quarter.

The company's net profit was also impacted by the recent implementation of the new labour code. The company said the financial implication of new labour codes resulted in increase in provision for gratuity and compensated absences amounting to ₹257 crore.

The telecom operator reported revenue of ₹53,981.6crore in the quarter, up 19.61% annually and 3.5% sequentially. This was largely driven by an increase in its mainstay mobile services business, and its focus on premium services, upgrades from 2G to 4G/5, postpaid subscribers, and its Africa business.

"Our balance sheet strength, reinforced by strong cash generation and sustained deleveraging, positions us well to invest in new growth opportunities," said Gopal Vittal, executive vice chairman of Bharti Airtel in a statement. "India mobile recorded sequential growth of 1.9%, driven by our focus on winning with quality customers and a consistently improving portfolio mix."

Airtel’s Ebitda rose 25.2% year-on-year to ₹31,144 crore in Q3, sequential increase was by 4.1%. The company added 4.35 million mobile users during the quarter, taking its total mobile subscriber base in India to 368.5 million.

Arpu rose 1.2% sequentially to ₹259 a month in the quarter, driven by growth in data consumption and consumer upgrades. Arpu was ₹256 in the previous quarter. For context, Vodafone Idea’s Arpu was at ₹172 a month at the end of December, while Jio’s was ₹213.70.

Tariff hikes, ARPU & AGR dues in focus Airtel’s results arrive amid a lack of consensus among operators regarding the next industry-wide tariff hikes. While Airtel and Vodafone Idea have been calling for ‘tariff repairs’ in the sector, market leader Reliance Jio has ruled out an immediate increase, signalling its confidence in achieving organic growth in average revenue per user (Arpu) on the back of 5G usage.

Airtel has also approached the government seeking parity with Vodafone Idea on the recalculation of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Investors will listen closely for updates on Airtel’s stance on tariff hikes, Arpu growth, and the AGR recalculation during the post-earnings call with analysts on Friday.