 Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at ₹2,876 crore, revenue rises to ₹37,900 crore
Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at ₹2,876 crore, revenue rises to ₹37,900 crore

Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at ₹2,876 cr, revenue rises to ₹37,900 cr

Bharti Airtel, on Monday, revealed its quarterly results ending on December 31, 2023. The telecom giant posted a net profit at 2,876 crore (including Owners of the Parent - 2,442 crore and Non-controlling interest - 4,342 crore) and revenue rises to 37,900 crore.

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 04:07 PM IST
