Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at ₹2,876 cr, revenue rises to ₹37,900 cr

Bharti Airtel, on Monday, revealed its quarterly results ending on December 31, 2023. The telecom giant posted a net profit at ₹2,876 crore (including Owners of the Parent - ₹2,442 crore and Non-controlling interest - ₹4,342 crore) and revenue rises to ₹37,900 crore.

