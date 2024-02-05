Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at 2,876 crore, revenue rises to 37,900 crore
Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at 2,876 crore, revenue rises to 37,900 crore

  • Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit at 2,876 cr, revenue rises to 37,900 cr

Bharti Airtel, on Monday, revealed its quarterly results ending on December 31, 2023. The telecom giant posted a net profit at 2,876 crore (including Owners of the Parent - 2,442 crore and Non-controlling interest - 4,342 crore) and revenue rises to 37,900 crore.

