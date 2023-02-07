Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Net profit jumps 91% to ₹1,588 cr; ARPU rises to ₹193
- Bharti Airtel Q3 Update: 'Postpaid, Enterprise, Homes as well as our Africa business sustained their momentum while the DTH business showed signs of growth in an industry that continues to be under pressure, says Bharti Airtel MD, Gopal Vittal
Telecom major Bharti Airtel's consolidated net profit surged 91% to ₹1,588.2 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December, 2022. It was ₹829.6 crore in the year-ago period. The mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) per month increased to ₹193 in Q3FY23 as against ₹163 in Q3FY22.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×