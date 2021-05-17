Telecom operator Bharti Airtel swung to a quarterly profit on Monday as it added more subscribers and saw increased data usage, helped by pandemic-led remote working trends.

The telecom reported a net profit of ₹759 crore for the March quarter on Monday as compared to net loss of ₹5,237 crore in the same quarter last year. The consolidated revenue came at ₹25,747 crore, nearly 12% higher, as against ₹23,019 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The telco's average revenue per user (ARPU) in India plunged nearly 13% in the quarter to ₹145 per user from a three-year high of ₹166 in the previous quarter. That came as the interconnect usage charge, the amount paid by a telco to another when its users make voice calls to subscribers of the other network, went to zero on January 1.

"During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Group has been declared as successful bidder for 355.45 MHz of spectrum across Sub GHz and mid bands for a total consideration of Rs. 187,034 Mn in the auction conducted by the Department of Telecom (‘DoT’), Government of India," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Airtel added 14.1 million subscribers in India during the first three months of 2021, growing its base to more than 350 million.

Rival firm Reliance Jio, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani added 15.4 million net subscribers in the quarter, expanding its customer base to 426.2 million as of March 31.

Bharti Airtel's EBITDA margin improved to 48.9% in its fourth quarter from 42.4% a year earlier.

On the situation of Covid-19 second wave, which has engulfed India with high number of cases and deaths on a daily basis, the telecom said, "The Group has considered the possible effects that may result from the pandemic relating to COVID-19 on the financial results. In developing the assumptions relating to the possible future uncertainties in the economic conditions because of this pandemic, the Group has used internal and external sources of information. Based on the Group assessment, no material impact has been noted."

It also added that, the management will "continue to closely monitor and evaluate the impact of any material change in macro-economic and other related factors, which may have bearing on the Group’s operations."

Ahead of its Q4 results, shares of Bharti Airtel closed nearly 2% lower at ₹549 apiece on the BSE.

