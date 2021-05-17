Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit at 759 cr, revenue rises 12%

On the situation of Covid-19 second wave, which has engulfed India with high number of cases and deaths on a daily basis, the telecom said, "The Group has considered the possible effects that may result from the pandemic relating to COVID-19 on the financial results. In developing the assumptions relating to the possible future uncertainties in the economic conditions because of this pandemic, the Group has used internal and external sources of information. Based on the Group assessment, no material impact has been noted."