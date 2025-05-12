Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Low-margin business exit to weigh on revenue, Arpu seen flat
SummaryWhile Bharti Airtel is set to report stable Q4 earnings, revenue growth will be restrained by its exit from the low-margin wholesale voice and messaging business. Analysts forecast a modest impact, with strong core business drivers offsetting some losses.
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel is expected to report stable earnings for the January-March quarter, although revenue growth is expected to be constrained due to the company’s exit from the low-margin wholesale commodity voice and messaging business, analysts said.
