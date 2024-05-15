Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.08% YOY

Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Live : Bharti Airtel declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 4.42% year-on-year. However, the profit witnessed a decline of 31.08% compared to the same quarter last year. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue went down by 0.79% and the profit decreased by 15.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 1.79% quarter-on-quarter and a 5.63% increase year-on-year.
The operating income took a hit, down by 28.89% sequentially and a decrease of 26.45% year-on-year for Bharti Airtel.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.61, showing a growth of 26.64% year-on-year.
Over the last week, Bharti Airtel's returns were at -0.14%, while the company delivered 37.36% returns in the last 6 months and 24.42% year-to-date.
Currently, Bharti Airtel holds a market capitalization of ₹764171.6 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1354 & ₹783.9 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have varied opinions as of 15 May, 2024, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 7 analysts with a Hold rating, 8 analysts recommending Buy, and 10 analysts suggesting Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy for Bharti Airtel.
Bharti Airtel Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37599.1
|37899.5
|-0.79%
|36009
|+4.42%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3430.6
|3370.3
|+1.79%
|3247.8
|+5.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10075.2
|10074.3
|+0.01%
|9405.9
|+7.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|30765
|28289.2
|+8.75%
|26717.8
|+15.15%
|Operating Income
|6834.1
|9610.3
|-28.89%
|9291.2
|-26.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2778
|4108.4
|-32.38%
|5014
|-44.6%
|Net Income
|2071.6
|2442.2
|-15.17%
|3005.6
|-31.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.61
|4.33
|+52.75%
|5.22
|+26.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2071.6Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹37599.1Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!