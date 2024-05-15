Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.08% YOY

Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Live : Bharti Airtel declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 4.42% year-on-year. However, the profit witnessed a decline of 31.08% compared to the same quarter last year. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue went down by 0.79% and the profit decreased by 15.17%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 1.79% quarter-on-quarter and a 5.63% increase year-on-year.

The operating income took a hit, down by 28.89% sequentially and a decrease of 26.45% year-on-year for Bharti Airtel.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.61, showing a growth of 26.64% year-on-year.

Over the last week, Bharti Airtel's returns were at -0.14%, while the company delivered 37.36% returns in the last 6 months and 24.42% year-to-date.

Currently, Bharti Airtel holds a market capitalization of ₹764171.6 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1354 & ₹783.9 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied opinions as of 15 May, 2024, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 7 analysts with a Hold rating, 8 analysts recommending Buy, and 10 analysts suggesting Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy for Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37599.1 37899.5 -0.79% 36009 +4.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3430.6 3370.3 +1.79% 3247.8 +5.63% Depreciation/ Amortization 10075.2 10074.3 +0.01% 9405.9 +7.12% Total Operating Expense 30765 28289.2 +8.75% 26717.8 +15.15% Operating Income 6834.1 9610.3 -28.89% 9291.2 -26.45% Net Income Before Taxes 2778 4108.4 -32.38% 5014 -44.6% Net Income 2071.6 2442.2 -15.17% 3005.6 -31.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.61 4.33 +52.75% 5.22 +26.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2071.6Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹37599.1Cr

