Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.08% YOY

Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.42% YoY & profit decreased by 31.08% YoY

Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Live

Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Live : Bharti Airtel declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 4.42% year-on-year. However, the profit witnessed a decline of 31.08% compared to the same quarter last year. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue went down by 0.79% and the profit decreased by 15.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 1.79% quarter-on-quarter and a 5.63% increase year-on-year.

The operating income took a hit, down by 28.89% sequentially and a decrease of 26.45% year-on-year for Bharti Airtel.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 6.61, showing a growth of 26.64% year-on-year.

Over the last week, Bharti Airtel's returns were at -0.14%, while the company delivered 37.36% returns in the last 6 months and 24.42% year-to-date.

Currently, Bharti Airtel holds a market capitalization of 764171.6 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 1354 & 783.9 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have varied opinions as of 15 May, 2024, with 1 analyst giving a Sell rating, 7 analysts with a Hold rating, 8 analysts recommending Buy, and 10 analysts suggesting Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy for Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37599.137899.5-0.79%36009+4.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3430.63370.3+1.79%3247.8+5.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization10075.210074.3+0.01%9405.9+7.12%
Total Operating Expense3076528289.2+8.75%26717.8+15.15%
Operating Income6834.19610.3-28.89%9291.2-26.45%
Net Income Before Taxes27784108.4-32.38%5014-44.6%
Net Income2071.62442.2-15.17%3005.6-31.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.614.33+52.75%5.22+26.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2071.6Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹37599.1Cr

