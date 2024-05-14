Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Net profit declines 31% to ₹2,072 crore; 4 key highlights from earnings
The consolidated revenue for the company grew 4.4 per cent to ₹37,599 crore, led by devaluation of African currencies during the period, particularly Nigerian Naira.
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced its fourth quarterly results on Wednesday, May 14. The telecom company witnessed a 31 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,072 crore, versus ₹3,006 crore same period a year ago. The profit significantly fell short of Street estimates, with the figure hovering around ₹3,274 crore.