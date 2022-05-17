Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Net profit zooms 164% to 2,008 crore

Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Net profit zooms 164% to ₹2,008 crore2 min read . 04:05 PM IST
Telecom major Bharti Airtel's net profit more than doubled, rising 164% to ₹2,008 crore in the three months ended March. The same was ₹759 crore in the last year period.
On Tuesday, Airtel stock closed 1.79% higher at ₹705.60 apiece on NSE.
Revenue from operations rose 22% to ₹31,500 crore in the January-March period, compared with ₹25,747 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The growth was backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio.
“The Board has also recommended a dividend of ₹3 per fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each and ₹0.75 per partly paid-up equity share of face value ₹each (paid-up Rs. 1.25 per share) for the financial year 2021-22," Airtel said in a filing.
“This has been another quarter to cap a full year of consistent and competitive performance across our portfolio. Our consolidated revenues for the quarter grew by 5.5% and EBITDA margins expanded to 50.8%, underscoring our focus on all round delivery. The mobile business revenues were up 9.5% as we saw the full flow through of tariff increase," Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said.
"We continue to remain optimistic about the opportunities in the coming years and believe we are well poised as a company for three reasons. First, our ability to execute consistently to a simple strategy of winning with quality customers and delivering the best experience to them. Second, our future proofed business model with massive investments in both infrastructure and digital capabilities. Finally, our financial prudence backed by our strong governance focus," he added.
For the India business, revenue growth stood at 23% during the fourth quarter, while mobile revenues rose 21% on account of increase in ARPU led by healthy flow through of tariff revision and strong 4G customer additions during the year.