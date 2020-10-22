Bharti Infratel Q2 net profit falls 24% to 733 crore

NEW DELHI: Telecom tower company Bharti Infratel Ltd on Thursday reported a 24% year-on-year drop in its September quarter consolidated profit to ₹733 crore. The company had posted a net profit of ₹964 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue, including that from Indus Towers, rose a marginal 2% to ₹3,695 crore, for the three months ended 30 September, from ₹3,638 crore a year ago. The rise in revenue is along the lines of analysts' estimates.

The subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd has appointed Bimal Dayal as managing director with immediate effect until the company concludes its merger with Indus Towers Ltd.

Dayal, who succeeds DS Rawat, is the MD & CEO of Indus Towers and the proposed chief of the merged entity, to be also called Indus Towers. The board of Bharti Infratel approved its merger with Indus Towers in September and the transaction has received approval of the company tribunal.

"In a major development relating to merger of Indus and Infratel, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given its approval to the aforesaid merger which has been in process for a long time," said Akhil Gupta, chairman, Bharti Infratel.

Bharti Infratel said covid-led disruptions did not impact the company's financial position and performance during the September quarter as its operations were declared essential by the Centre.

"There is no significant impact of covid-19 pandemic on the financial position and performance of the group. Further, the group is not expecting any significant changes in estimates as of now as the group is running its business and operations as usual," the company said.

Bharti Infratel had 97,283 mobile towers as of end of September compared with 95,801 towers as of 30 June, and 3,862 units more from the year-ago period, making it the highest net tower additions in the past eight years and the highest net colocation additions in three years, the company said.

"This is testament to the demand potential for telecom services and, therefore, telecom infrastructure in the country," Gupta said.

The firm also expressed concerns over Vodafone Idea Ltd losing millions of customers every month and the telco's inability to attract new subscribers. It said while a favourable Supreme Court verdict on payment of government dues over 10 years is positive for Vodafone Idea, the loss of customers could have an impact on the tower company’s business.

Vodafone Idea lost 3.7 million users in July, shedding customers for the ninth straight month, while rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd added 3.2 million and 3.5 million subscribers, respectively.

Vodafone Idea is the largest customer of the merged firm, Indus Towers, and a negative impact on the telco “could have a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations and financial condition of the joint venture," Bharti Infratel said.

The tower company’s earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 3% year-on-year to ₹1,836 crore, representing an operating margin of 49.7%. The tower company had recorded an Ebitda of ₹1,885 crore in the same quarter last year.

