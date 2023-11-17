Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bhartiya International Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 42.61% YOY

Bhartiya International Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 42.61% YOY

Livemint

Bhartiya International Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 2.6% YoY & profit decreased by 42.61% YoY

Bhartiya International Q2 FY24 Results

Bhartiya International announced their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023, revealing a 2.6% decrease in revenue and a 42.61% decrease in profit year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant 32.46% growth in revenue and an impressive 258.1% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.67% rise quarter-over-quarter and an 8.09% increase year-over-year.

On the other hand, the operating income showed a substantial 116.17% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 14.85% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 4.57, marking a 43.02% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Bhartiya International delivered 5.63% in the last 1 week, 34.36% in the last 6 months, and 21.2% year-to-date.

As of now, the company holds a market cap of 303.65 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 267.9 & 145.3 respectively.

Bhartiya International Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue227.65171.87+32.46%233.72-2.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.214.12+7.67%14.06+8.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.346.54-3.01%6.17+2.73%
Total Operating Expense203.66160.77+26.68%212.83-4.31%
Operating Income23.9911.1+116.17%20.89+14.85%
Net Income Before Taxes9.56-2.23+529.49%13.18-27.48%
Net Income5.59-3.53+258.1%9.74-42.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.57-2.9+257.59%8.02-43.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.59Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹227.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:23 AM IST
