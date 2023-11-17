Bhartiya International Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 42.61% YOY
Bhartiya International Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 2.6% YoY & profit decreased by 42.61% YoY
Bhartiya International announced their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023, revealing a 2.6% decrease in revenue and a 42.61% decrease in profit year-over-year.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant 32.46% growth in revenue and an impressive 258.1% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.67% rise quarter-over-quarter and an 8.09% increase year-over-year.
On the other hand, the operating income showed a substantial 116.17% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 14.85% rise year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹4.57, marking a 43.02% decrease year-over-year.
In terms of returns, Bhartiya International delivered 5.63% in the last 1 week, 34.36% in the last 6 months, and 21.2% year-to-date.
As of now, the company holds a market cap of ₹303.65 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹267.9 & ₹145.3 respectively.
Bhartiya International Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|227.65
|171.87
|+32.46%
|233.72
|-2.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.2
|14.12
|+7.67%
|14.06
|+8.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.34
|6.54
|-3.01%
|6.17
|+2.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|203.66
|160.77
|+26.68%
|212.83
|-4.31%
|Operating Income
|23.99
|11.1
|+116.17%
|20.89
|+14.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.56
|-2.23
|+529.49%
|13.18
|-27.48%
|Net Income
|5.59
|-3.53
|+258.1%
|9.74
|-42.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.57
|-2.9
|+257.59%
|8.02
|-43.02%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.59Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹227.65Cr
