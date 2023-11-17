Bhartiya International Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 42.61% YOY

Bhartiya International Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 2.6% YoY & profit decreased by 42.61% YoY

Bhartiya International announced their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023, revealing a 2.6% decrease in revenue and a 42.61% decrease in profit year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant 32.46% growth in revenue and an impressive 258.1% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.67% rise quarter-over-quarter and an 8.09% increase year-over-year.

On the other hand, the operating income showed a substantial 116.17% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 14.85% rise year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹4.57, marking a 43.02% decrease year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Bhartiya International delivered 5.63% in the last 1 week, 34.36% in the last 6 months, and 21.2% year-to-date.

As of now, the company holds a market cap of ₹303.65 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹267.9 & ₹145.3 respectively.

Bhartiya International Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 227.65 171.87 +32.46% 233.72 -2.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.2 14.12 +7.67% 14.06 +8.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.34 6.54 -3.01% 6.17 +2.73% Total Operating Expense 203.66 160.77 +26.68% 212.83 -4.31% Operating Income 23.99 11.1 +116.17% 20.89 +14.85% Net Income Before Taxes 9.56 -2.23 +529.49% 13.18 -27.48% Net Income 5.59 -3.53 +258.1% 9.74 -42.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.57 -2.9 +257.59% 8.02 -43.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.59Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹227.65Cr

