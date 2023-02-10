Home / Companies / Company Results /  BHEL December quarter net profit rises 56% YoY to 42 cr
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Friday posted a 56.5% rise in its consolidated net profit to 42.28 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was 27.02 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, BHEL recorded revenue from operations of 4939.49 crore compared to 4918.98 crore in Q3FY22. The company recorded a net profit of 31.00 crore in Q3FY23 compared to 14.26 crore in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 117.39%.

The EPS of BHEL was 0.09 in Q3FY23 against 0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The company recorded net expenses of 5320,84 crore in Q3FY23 compared to 5206.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

The shares of BHEL closed today on the NSE at 75.10 apiece, down by 1.64% from the previous close of 76.35.

