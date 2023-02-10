State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Friday posted a 56.5% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹42.28 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was ₹27.02 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, BHEL recorded revenue from operations of ₹4939.49 crore compared to ₹4918.98 crore in Q3FY22. The company recorded a net profit of ₹31.00 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹14.26 crore in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 117.39%.

The EPS of BHEL was ₹0.09 in Q3FY23 against ₹0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The company recorded net expenses of ₹5320,84 crore in Q3FY23 compared to ₹5206.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

The shares of BHEL closed today on the NSE at ₹75.10 apiece, down by 1.64% from the previous close of ₹76.35.