BHEL December quarter net profit rises 56% YoY to ₹42 cr
- BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Friday posted a 56.5% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹42.28 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.
