BHEL Q1 results: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited reported a consolidated net loss of 343.9 crore in the June quarter against 188 crore in June quarter FY23. The company's revenue rose by 7.1% to 5,003.4 crore in Q1FY24 against 4,672 crore in Q1FY23.

The company's EBITDA rose by 14.9% at 1,037.4 crore against 902.7 crore a year ago. On the other hand, its EBITDA margin stood at 20.7% against 19.3% in a year ago period.

Company shares closed 1.79% lower at 98.95 crore a piece on BSE on Friday. Its share value increased by 23.53% YTD and by 87.94% in last one year. 

The company revenue rose by 7% to 5,003.4 crore in Q1FY24. Further division of the company revenue shows that revenue from power segment increased to 999.21 crore in Q1FY24 against 923 crore in Q1FY23. Its revenue from industry segment increased to 4,818. 37 in Q1FY24, against 4449 crore in Q1FY23.

The power generation equipment manufacturer BHEL benefits from the rising demand of electricity in the country. As per the company data, it has nearly 57% share in India's total coal-based power generation. The company's fortunes are expected to suffer from Indian government's policy shift to tackle global warming. The centre has planneed to stop building new coal projects to fight climate change. The country aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

In the previous financial quarter, the company earned a net profit of 611 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. The net profit declined by 33% YoY from PAT of 912.47 crore recorded in Q4FY22. Sequentially, company recorded a multi-fold rise in profitablity. However, this quarter's loss has turned the situation for the company.

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 04:48 PM IST
