BHEL Q1 results: Consolidated net loss widens by 83% YoY to ₹343.9 crore, revenue up 7%1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 04:01 PM IST
BHEL Q1 results: Net loss of the company widens by 83% YoY to ₹343.9 crore in the quarter under review. In contras, the company revenue grew by 7% to ₹5,003.4 crore in Q1FY24
BHEL Q1 results: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited reported a consolidated net loss of ₹343.9 crore in the June quarter against ₹188 crore in June quarter FY23. The company's revenue rose by 7.1% to ₹5,003.4 crore in Q1FY24 against ₹4,672 crore in Q1FY23.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message