BHEL Q2 results: Company reports a net loss of 238 crore

BHEL Q2 results: Company reports a net loss of 238 crore

BHEL Q2 results: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited reported a net loss of 238 crore in the September quarter of current financial year.

BHEL reported a net loss of 238 crore in the September quarter of current financial year

BHEL Q2 results: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, on Wednesday, reported a net loss of 238 crore in the September quarter of FY 24 against a profit of 12 crore in the year ago period. Company's revenue decreased by 1.5% at 5,125.3 crore in the September quarter against 5,202.6 crore in September FY24.

A look at BHEL's April-June quarter's performance will reveal a 30.8% decline in its net loss from 343,89 crore in the previous quarter. In Q2 FY23-24, BHEL's EBITDA loss stood at 387.7 crore.

Company shares closed 2.79% lower at 125.30 per share on BSE on Wednesday. In power segment, the Indian PSU reported a 3 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue to 3927. 18 crore in the quarter under review against 3814.35 during a year ago period. However, there was a nominal decline in its industry segment's consolidated revenue to 1017.6 crore from 1113.60 crore.

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 05:13 PM IST
