BHEL Q2 results: Company reports a net loss of 238 crore

BHEL Q2 results: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited reported a net loss of ₹238 crore in the September quarter of current financial year.

BHEL Q2 results: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, on Wednesday, reported a net loss of ₹238 crore in the September quarter of FY 24 against a profit of ₹12 crore in the year ago period. Company's revenue decreased by 1.5% at ₹5,125.3 crore in the September quarter against ₹5,202.6 crore in September FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A look at BHEL's April-June quarter's performance will reveal a 30.8% decline in its net loss from ₹343,89 crore in the previous quarter. In Q2 FY23-24, BHEL's EBITDA loss stood at ₹387.7 crore.

Company shares closed 2.79% lower at ₹125.30 per share on BSE on Wednesday. In power segment, the Indian PSU reported a 3 per cent increase in its consolidated revenue to ₹3927. 18 crore in the quarter under review against ₹3814.35 during a year ago period. However, there was a nominal decline in its industry segment's consolidated revenue to ₹1017.6 crore from ₹1113.60 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.