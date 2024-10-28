Stock Market Today: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported net profit of ₹96.67 Crore at the standalone level during Q2FY25 (July-September 2024 quarter) versus a loss of ₹58.3 crore in the year ago quarter. BHEL also had reported a loss of ₹212 crore during the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BHEL share price thereby gained up to 8% in the intraday trades on Monday. The BHEL share price had opened at ₹217.15 on the BSE on Monday, only slightly higher than ₹216.95 on the previous day. BHEL share price post Q2 results announcement gained up to 10% to intraday highs of ₹238.60. Bhel Share price ended the day at ₹229.80 with 5.92% gains

Analyst had also been anticipating a loss during the quarter and thereby company reporting a net profit boosted Steet sentiments. Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher in their results preview had anticipated net a net loss of ₹42 crore by BHEL during the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BHEL reported revenues from Operations during the September 2024 quarter at ₹6584. 10 crore grew 25% compared to ₹5125.29 in the year ago quarter. On a sequential basis also revenue from operations grew 20% compared to ₹5484.92 during the previous quarter.

Power segment lifts up the show The power segment contributing three fourth to overall revenue, saw revenues grow 23.45% over ₹4073 crore in the year ago quarter. The Segment profit before Tax & Finance Cost at ₹337.27 grew multifold from ₹63.58 crore in the year ago quarter. In the June quarter power segment had reported a loss at the PBIT level. Thus the power segment lifted overall performance for BHEL.

The Industry segment revenues at ₹1555.82, contributing fourth to overall revenues also grew more than 48% compared to ₹1052.29 crore in the year ago quarter and 15% over ₹1356.82 crore in the June quarter. The segment PBIT at ₹216.42 crore also grew compared to a loss in the year ago quarter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}