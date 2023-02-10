Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is a Maharatna CPSE having a market cap of ₹26,237.35 Cr. The company has declared its Q3 earnings today and Bharat Heavy Electricals' (BHEL) consolidated net profit increased by 56.48% year on year to ₹42.28 crore in Q3 FY23 from ₹27.02 crore in Q3 FY22. According to the company, its revenue from operations increased slightly during the quarter that ended in December 2022, rising from Rs. 4918.98 Cr. to Rs. 4939.49 Cr. The profit before tax was ₹52.71 crore in Q3FY23, up 59.73% YoY from the ₹33 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

While BHEL's revenue from industry reached rs 947.37 crore in Q3FY23, it was down 20.75% YoY during the quarter under review from ₹1195.49 Cr in Q3FY22. The Maharatna PSU company's revenue from power reached ₹3,992.12 crore in Q3FY23, up 7.21% YoY from ₹3723.49 Cr in Q3FY22. The consolidated EPS of BHEL reached ₹0.12 in Q3FY23 against ₹0.08 in the year-ago quarter, whereas the company recorded net expenses of ₹5320.84 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹5206.79 Cr in the year-ago quarter.

On a standalone basis, BHEL recorded revenue from operations of ₹4939.49 Cr compared to ₹4918.98 Cr in Q3FY22. The company recorded a net profit of ₹31.00 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹14.26 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 117.39%. The EPS of BHEL was ₹0.09 in Q3FY23 against ₹0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded net expenses of ₹5320,84 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹5206.79 Cr in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of BHEL closed today on the NSE at ₹75.10 apiece, down by 1.64% from the previous close of ₹76.35. The stock recorded a net average volume of 11,113,040 shares compared to the delivery average volume of 203,368,632 shares with an upside track of 18%. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 33.39% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 6.30% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹91.55 on (05-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹41.40 on (20-Jun-2022).