BHEL Q3 Earnings: Net profit grew by 56%, revenue lags marginally in Q3
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is a Maharatna CPSE having a market cap of ₹26,237.35 Cr. The company has declared its Q3 earnings today and Bharat Heavy Electricals' (BHEL) consolidated net profit increased by 56.48% year on year to ₹42.28 crore in Q3 FY23 from ₹27.02 crore in Q3 FY22. According to the company, its revenue from operations increased slightly during the quarter that ended in December 2022, rising from Rs. 4918.98 Cr. to Rs. 4939.49 Cr. The profit before tax was ₹52.71 crore in Q3FY23, up 59.73% YoY from the ₹33 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.
