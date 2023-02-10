Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  BHEL Q3 Earnings: Net profit grew by 56%, revenue lags marginally in Q3

BHEL Q3 Earnings: Net profit grew by 56%, revenue lags marginally in Q3

2 min read . 05:49 PM IST Livemint
The shares of BHEL closed today on the NSE at 75.10 apiece, down by 1.64% from the previous close of 76.35.

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is a Maharatna CPSE having a market cap of 26,237.35 Cr.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is a Maharatna CPSE having a market cap of 26,237.35 Cr. The company has declared its Q3 earnings today and Bharat Heavy Electricals' (BHEL) consolidated net profit increased by 56.48% year on year to 42.28 crore in Q3 FY23 from 27.02 crore in Q3 FY22. According to the company, its revenue from operations increased slightly during the quarter that ended in December 2022, rising from Rs. 4918.98 Cr. to Rs. 4939.49 Cr. The profit before tax was 52.71 crore in Q3FY23, up 59.73% YoY from the 33 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

While BHEL's revenue from industry reached rs 947.37 crore in Q3FY23, it was down 20.75% YoY during the quarter under review from 1195.49 Cr in Q3FY22. The Maharatna PSU company's revenue from power reached 3,992.12 crore in Q3FY23, up 7.21% YoY from 3723.49 Cr in Q3FY22. The consolidated EPS of BHEL reached 0.12 in Q3FY23 against 0.08 in the year-ago quarter, whereas the company recorded net expenses of 5320.84 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 5206.79 Cr in the year-ago quarter.

On a standalone basis, BHEL recorded revenue from operations of 4939.49 Cr compared to 4918.98 Cr in Q3FY22. The company recorded a net profit of 31.00 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 14.26 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 117.39%. The EPS of BHEL was 0.09 in Q3FY23 against 0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The company recorded net expenses of 5320,84 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 5206.79 Cr in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of BHEL closed today on the NSE at 75.10 apiece, down by 1.64% from the previous close of 76.35. The stock recorded a net average volume of 11,113,040 shares compared to the delivery average volume of 203,368,632 shares with an upside track of 18%. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 33.39% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 6.30% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 91.55 on (05-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of 41.40 on (20-Jun-2022).

