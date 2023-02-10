BHEL Q3 Earnings: Net profit grew by 56%, revenue lags marginally in Q3

The shares of BHEL closed today on the NSE at ₹75.10 apiece, down by 1.64% from the previous close of ₹76.35. The stock recorded a net average volume of 11,113,040 shares compared to the delivery average volume of 203,368,632 shares with an upside track of 18%. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 33.39% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 6.30% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹91.55 on (05-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹41.40 on (20-Jun-2022).