BHEL Q4 Results: Net profit drops 25% to ₹489 crore, revenue up marginally; dividend declared
BHEL Q4 Results: The largest state-owned power generation equipment manufacturer's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose marginally by 0.4 per cent to ₹8,260 crore.
BHEL Q4 Results: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, May 21, reporting a rise of 25.6 per cent in net profit at ₹489.6 crore, compared to ₹658 crore in the corresponding period last year.