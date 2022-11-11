Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  BHEL reports net profit of 10.3 cr in Q2FY23, power biz sales record healthy growth

BHEL reports net profit of 10.3 cr in Q2FY23, power biz sales record healthy growth

1 min read . 04:50 PM ISTLivemint
During the quarter, sales stood around 4,927.95 crore in Q2FY23 versus 4,910.62 crore in Q2FY22 and 4,449.49 crore in Q1FY23

  • BHEL's top-line front was stable during the quarter under review. Its revenue from operations was around 5,202.57 crore in Q2FY23 rising from 5,112.19 crore in Q2FY22. In the June 2022 quarter, the revenue was around 4,672 crore.

Leading government-owned power generation equipment manufacturer, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported a standalone net profit of 10.29 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The New Delhi-based firm had posted a net loss of 67.49 crore in Q2FY22 and 254.70 crore in Q1FY23.

BHEL's top-line front was stable during the quarter under review. Its revenue from operations was around 5,202.57 crore in Q2FY23 rising from 5,112.19 crore in Q2FY22. In the June 2022 quarter, the revenue was around 4,672 crore.

During the quarter, sales stood around 4,927.95 crore in Q2FY23 versus 4,910.62 crore in Q2FY22 and 4,449.49 crore in Q1FY23.

In terms of the segment-wise breakup, sales in the power business were around 3,814.35 crore in Q2FY23 versus 3,586.26 crore in Q2FY22. While industry business sales came in at 1,113.60 crore in Q2 of the current fiscal, however, lower than 1,324.36 crore recorded in Q2 of FY22.

For the sixth month period of FY23, on a standalone basis, BHEL's overall net loss has narrowed to 181.56 crore compared to a loss of 512.89 crore in H1 of FY22. Meanwhile, BHEL's revenue from operations was around 9,874.57 crore in H1FY23 --- higher than 8,013.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit to owners was around 12.10 crore in Q2FY23 compared to losses of 45.98 crore in Q2FY22 and 187.99 crore in Q1FY23.

On BSE, BHEL shares closed at 74.40 apiece down by 1.5%. The shares had touched an intraday high of 76.85 apiece earlier on Friday --- which was near 52-week high of 77.40 apiece. Its market cap is around 25,906.55 crore.

