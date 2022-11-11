For the sixth month period of FY23, on a standalone basis, BHEL's overall net loss has narrowed to ₹181.56 crore compared to a loss of ₹512.89 crore in H1 of FY22. Meanwhile, BHEL's revenue from operations was around ₹9,874.57 crore in H1FY23 --- higher than ₹8,013.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.