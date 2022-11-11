Leading government-owned power generation equipment manufacturer, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported a standalone net profit of ₹10.29 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period. The New Delhi-based firm had posted a net loss of ₹67.49 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹254.70 crore in Q1FY23.
BHEL's top-line front was stable during the quarter under review. Its revenue from operations was around ₹5,202.57 crore in Q2FY23 rising from ₹5,112.19 crore in Q2FY22. In the June 2022 quarter, the revenue was around ₹4,672 crore.
During the quarter, sales stood around ₹4,927.95 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹4,910.62 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹4,449.49 crore in Q1FY23.
In terms of the segment-wise breakup, sales in the power business were around ₹3,814.35 crore in Q2FY23 versus ₹3,586.26 crore in Q2FY22. While industry business sales came in at ₹1,113.60 crore in Q2 of the current fiscal, however, lower than ₹1,324.36 crore recorded in Q2 of FY22.
For the sixth month period of FY23, on a standalone basis, BHEL's overall net loss has narrowed to ₹181.56 crore compared to a loss of ₹512.89 crore in H1 of FY22. Meanwhile, BHEL's revenue from operations was around ₹9,874.57 crore in H1FY23 --- higher than ₹8,013.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit to owners was around ₹12.10 crore in Q2FY23 compared to losses of ₹45.98 crore in Q2FY22 and ₹187.99 crore in Q1FY23.
On BSE, BHEL shares closed at ₹74.40 apiece down by 1.5%. The shares had touched an intraday high of ₹76.85 apiece earlier on Friday --- which was near 52-week high of ₹77.40 apiece. Its market cap is around ₹25,906.55 crore.
