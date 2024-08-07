Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1358.9% YOY

Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : Bhilwara Spinners declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the profit increased by 1358.9% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 714.85% and the profit increased by 192.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.84% q-o-q and increased by 8.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 204.14% q-o-q and increased by 1675.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.25 for Q1 which increased by 2328.69% Y-o-Y.

Bhilwara Spinners has delivered 12.9% return in the last 1 week, 46.25% return in the last 6 months, and 137.69% YTD return.

Currently, Bhilwara Spinners has a market cap of ₹156.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹187.8 & ₹46.6 respectively.

Bhilwara Spinners Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.08 1.48 +714.85% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.04 +2.84% 0.04 +8.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.01 +280.77% 0.01 +288.24% Total Operating Expense 10.02 0.8 +1146.1% -0.12 +8715.56% Operating Income 2.07 0.68 +204.14% 0.12 +1675.67% Net Income Before Taxes 2.08 0.69 +200.29% 0.14 +1405.58% Net Income 1.66 0.57 +192.04% 0.11 +1358.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.25 0.01 +12700.1% -0.06 +2328.69%