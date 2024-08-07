Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1358.9% YOY

Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 1358.9% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live
Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live

Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : Bhilwara Spinners declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the profit increased by 1358.9% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 714.85% and the profit increased by 192.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.84% q-o-q and increased by 8.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 204.14% q-o-q and increased by 1675.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.25 for Q1 which increased by 2328.69% Y-o-Y.

Bhilwara Spinners has delivered 12.9% return in the last 1 week, 46.25% return in the last 6 months, and 137.69% YTD return.

Currently, Bhilwara Spinners has a market cap of 156.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 187.8 & 46.6 respectively.

Bhilwara Spinners Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.081.48+714.85%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04+2.84%0.04+8.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.01+280.77%0.01+288.24%
Total Operating Expense10.020.8+1146.1%-0.12+8715.56%
Operating Income2.070.68+204.14%0.12+1675.67%
Net Income Before Taxes2.080.69+200.29%0.14+1405.58%
Net Income1.660.57+192.04%0.11+1358.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.250.01+12700.1%-0.06+2328.69%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1.66Cr
₹12.08Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:27 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsBhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1358.9% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.30
    11:29 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.1 (6.56%)

    Tata Power

    428.40
    11:29 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    -8.4 (-1.92%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.40
    11:29 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    7.1 (2.47%)

    Tata Steel

    152.60
    11:29 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.35 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    614.80
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    43.5 (7.61%)

    ADANI WILMAR

    390.40
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    25.75 (7.06%)

    Safari Industries India

    2,282.20
    11:21 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    142.95 (6.68%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.50
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.3 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue