Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1358.9% YOY

Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : Bhilwara Spinners declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the profit increased by 1358.9% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 714.85% and the profit increased by 192.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.84% q-o-q and increased by 8.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 204.14% q-o-q and increased by 1675.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.25 for Q1 which increased by 2328.69% Y-o-Y.
Bhilwara Spinners has delivered 12.9% return in the last 1 week, 46.25% return in the last 6 months, and 137.69% YTD return.
Currently, Bhilwara Spinners has a market cap of ₹156.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹187.8 & ₹46.6 respectively.
Bhilwara Spinners Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.08
|1.48
|+714.85%
|0
|+0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.04
|+2.84%
|0.04
|+8.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.01
|+280.77%
|0.01
|+288.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.02
|0.8
|+1146.1%
|-0.12
|+8715.56%
|Operating Income
|2.07
|0.68
|+204.14%
|0.12
|+1675.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.08
|0.69
|+200.29%
|0.14
|+1405.58%
|Net Income
|1.66
|0.57
|+192.04%
|0.11
|+1358.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.25
|0.01
|+12700.1%
|-0.06
|+2328.69%
