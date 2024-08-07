Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1358.9% YOY

Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1358.9% YOY

Livemint

Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 1358.9% YoY

Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live

Bhilwara Spinners Q1 Results Live : Bhilwara Spinners declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0% & the profit increased by 1358.9% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 714.85% and the profit increased by 192.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.84% q-o-q and increased by 8.23% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 204.14% q-o-q and increased by 1675.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.25 for Q1 which increased by 2328.69% Y-o-Y.

Bhilwara Spinners has delivered 12.9% return in the last 1 week, 46.25% return in the last 6 months, and 137.69% YTD return.

Currently, Bhilwara Spinners has a market cap of 156.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 187.8 & 46.6 respectively.

Bhilwara Spinners Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.081.48+714.85%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04+2.84%0.04+8.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.01+280.77%0.01+288.24%
Total Operating Expense10.020.8+1146.1%-0.12+8715.56%
Operating Income2.070.68+204.14%0.12+1675.67%
Net Income Before Taxes2.080.69+200.29%0.14+1405.58%
Net Income1.660.57+192.04%0.11+1358.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.250.01+12700.1%-0.06+2328.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.66Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.