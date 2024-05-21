Bhilwara Technical Textiles Q4 results : profit at ₹3.1Cr, Revenue increased by 214.49% YoY

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Q4 Results Live : Bhilwara Technical Textiles announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue saw a substantial growth of 214.49% year-on-year, reaching ₹3.1 crore in profit.
The positive results mark a significant turnaround for Bhilwara Technical Textiles, as they had reported a loss of ₹2.29 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the revenue surged by 32.58% compared to the preceding quarter.
Moreover, the company managed to lower its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.02% quarter-on-quarter and 23.23% year-on-year. The operating income also exhibited a healthy increase of 17.19% sequentially and 55.02% when compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.53, marking a significant growth of 228.57% year-on-year, reflecting the company's improving financial health.
In terms of market performance, Bhilwara Technical Textiles has delivered a -1.07% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 13.25% in the last 6 months and 0.41% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹215.98 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹50.19 & ₹13.67 respectively.
Bhilwara Technical Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.12
|3.11
|+32.58%
|1.31
|+214.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.04
|-1.02%
|0.05
|-23.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.2
|3.21
|+31.03%
|1.49
|+181.42%
|Operating Income
|-0.08
|-0.1
|+17.19%
|-0.18
|+55.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.19
|0.6
|+436.13%
|-2.23
|+243.54%
|Net Income
|3.1
|0.54
|+473.25%
|-2.29
|+235.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.53
|0.09
|+488.89%
|-0.41
|+228.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.1Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.12Cr
