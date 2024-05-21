Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bhilwara Technical Textiles Q4 results : profit at 3.1Cr, Revenue increased by 214.49% YoY

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Q4 results : profit at ₹3.1Cr, Revenue increased by 214.49% YoY

Livemint

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Q4 results : Revenue increased by 214.49% YoY & profit at 3.1Cr

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Q4 Results Live

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Q4 Results Live : Bhilwara Technical Textiles announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue saw a substantial growth of 214.49% year-on-year, reaching 3.1 crore in profit.

The positive results mark a significant turnaround for Bhilwara Technical Textiles, as they had reported a loss of 2.29 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the revenue surged by 32.58% compared to the preceding quarter.

Moreover, the company managed to lower its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.02% quarter-on-quarter and 23.23% year-on-year. The operating income also exhibited a healthy increase of 17.19% sequentially and 55.02% when compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.53, marking a significant growth of 228.57% year-on-year, reflecting the company's improving financial health.

In terms of market performance, Bhilwara Technical Textiles has delivered a -1.07% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 13.25% in the last 6 months and 0.41% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 215.98 crore with a 52-week high/low of 50.19 & 13.67 respectively.

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.123.11+32.58%1.31+214.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04-1.02%0.05-23.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense4.23.21+31.03%1.49+181.42%
Operating Income-0.08-0.1+17.19%-0.18+55.02%
Net Income Before Taxes3.190.6+436.13%-2.23+243.54%
Net Income3.10.54+473.25%-2.29+235.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.530.09+488.89%-0.41+228.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.1Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.