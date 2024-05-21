Bhilwara Technical Textiles Q4 results : profit at ₹3.1Cr, Revenue increased by 214.49% YoY

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Q4 Results Live : Bhilwara Technical Textiles announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue saw a substantial growth of 214.49% year-on-year, reaching ₹3.1 crore in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The positive results mark a significant turnaround for Bhilwara Technical Textiles, as they had reported a loss of ₹2.29 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the revenue surged by 32.58% compared to the preceding quarter.

Moreover, the company managed to lower its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.02% quarter-on-quarter and 23.23% year-on-year. The operating income also exhibited a healthy increase of 17.19% sequentially and 55.02% when compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.53, marking a significant growth of 228.57% year-on-year, reflecting the company's improving financial health.

In terms of market performance, Bhilwara Technical Textiles has delivered a -1.07% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 13.25% in the last 6 months and 0.41% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹215.98 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹50.19 & ₹13.67 respectively.

Bhilwara Technical Textiles Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.12 3.11 +32.58% 1.31 +214.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.04 -1.02% 0.05 -23.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 4.2 3.21 +31.03% 1.49 +181.42% Operating Income -0.08 -0.1 +17.19% -0.18 +55.02% Net Income Before Taxes 3.19 0.6 +436.13% -2.23 +243.54% Net Income 3.1 0.54 +473.25% -2.29 +235.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.53 0.09 +488.89% -0.41 +228.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.1Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4.12Cr

