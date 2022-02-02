Bidders revise resolution plans for bankrupt textile firm Sintex Industries

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., along with a partner Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprises Ltd (ACREL), are among those bidding to take over bankrupt Indian textile firm Sintex Industries. Other bidders are Easygo Textiles, GHCL, and Himatsingka Ventures, which is working with Shrikant Himatsingka and Dinesh Kumar Himatsingka.

