Big Tech’s soaring profits have an ugly underside: OpenAI’s losses
What’s only starting to become clear is that AI startups are also sinkholes for losses that are the flip side of chunks of the public-company profits.
Investors take a lot of comfort from the solidity of Big Tech earnings as worries grow about artificial intelligence overinflating valuations. But those earnings have an ugly underbelly: ever-bigger losses at the generative AI startups that spend big on chips and data centers supplied by the profitable public companies.