BigBasket's losses widen ahead of stake sale. Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 04:16 PM IST
BENGALURU: Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt. Ltd., parent of online grocery store BigBasket, saw its losses widen 26% to Rs709 crore in 2019-20 from Rs562 crore in the preceding year, according to documents sourced from business information platform Tofler.
Revenue grew to Rs3,818 crore in FY20 from Rs2,802 crore a year ago. Total expenses were at Rs4411 crore, up 31% year-on-year.
BigBasket is in advanced talks with Tata Group to sell a majority stake that would value the e-grocer at about $1.6 billion, Mint had reported in January.
The salt-to-software conglomerate will likely purchase the stake from existing shareholders, including Chinese retail giant Alibaba and other key investors, looking to infuse fresh capital in BigBasket. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as bankers to the deal.
At a recent industry event, BigBasket co-founder and chief executive Hari Menon said the company has plans to go public in India in the coming years. He had said the business has doubled when compared to pre-pandemic levels.
BigBasket competes with Amazon Fresh, Flipkart, Grofers, and Reliance Retail’s JioMart in India's e-grocery space which has heated up in recent months. Food delivery firm Swiggy has also been trying to bring in instant grocery delivery through its offering Instamart.
The size of India's e-grocery market is pegged at $3 billion by management consultancy firm Redseer. With the market clocking an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57%, online grocery business is expected to touch $18.2 billion by 2024, Redseer said.
