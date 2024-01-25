Bigbloc Construction Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 12.47% YOY

Bigbloc Construction declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.13% & the profit increased by 12.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.4% and the profit increased by 14.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11% q-o-q & increased by 43.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.33% q-o-q & increased by 13.72% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.22 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 11.93% Y-o-Y.
Bigbloc Construction has delivered -6.2% return in the last 1 week, 13.88% return in last 6 months and 4.36% YTD return.
Currently the Bigbloc Construction has a market cap of ₹1210.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹203.7 & ₹117 respectively.
The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹0.2. The record date for the dividend is 01 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 01 Feb, 2024:
Bigbloc Construction Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|61.49
|58.9
|+4.4%
|49.54
|+24.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.36
|4.83
|+11%
|3.73
|+43.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.68
|2.59
|+3.38%
|1.5
|+78.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|48.07
|46.63
|+3.1%
|37.74
|+27.38%
|Operating Income
|13.42
|12.28
|+9.33%
|11.8
|+13.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.39
|10.25
|+11.13%
|10.71
|+6.27%
|Net Income
|8.66
|7.56
|+14.56%
|7.7
|+12.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.22
|1.07
|+14.02%
|1.09
|+11.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.66Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹61.49Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!