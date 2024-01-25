Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bigbloc Construction Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 12.47% YOY

Bigbloc Construction Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 12.47% YOY

Livemint

Bigbloc Construction Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.13% YoY & profit increasedby 12.47% YoY

Bigbloc Construction Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bigbloc Construction declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.13% & the profit increased by 12.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.4% and the profit increased by 14.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11% q-o-q & increased by 43.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.33% q-o-q & increased by 13.72% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.22 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 11.93% Y-o-Y.

Bigbloc Construction has delivered -6.2% return in the last 1 week, 13.88% return in last 6 months and 4.36% YTD return.

Currently the Bigbloc Construction has a market cap of 1210.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of 203.7 & 117 respectively.

The company has also declared interim dividend of 0.2. The record date for the dividend is 01 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 01 Feb, 2024:

Bigbloc Construction Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue61.4958.9+4.4%49.54+24.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.364.83+11%3.73+43.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.682.59+3.38%1.5+78.37%
Total Operating Expense48.0746.63+3.1%37.74+27.38%
Operating Income13.4212.28+9.33%11.8+13.72%
Net Income Before Taxes11.3910.25+11.13%10.71+6.27%
Net Income8.667.56+14.56%7.7+12.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.221.07+14.02%1.09+11.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.66Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹61.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.