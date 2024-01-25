Bigbloc Construction Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 12.47% YOY

Bigbloc Construction declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 24.13% & the profit increased by 12.47% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.4% and the profit increased by 14.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11% q-o-q & increased by 43.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.33% q-o-q & increased by 13.72% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.22 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 11.93% Y-o-Y.

Bigbloc Construction has delivered -6.2% return in the last 1 week, 13.88% return in last 6 months and 4.36% YTD return.

Currently the Bigbloc Construction has a market cap of ₹1210.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹203.7 & ₹117 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared interim dividend of ₹0.2. The record date for the dividend is 01 Feb, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 01 Feb, 2024:

Bigbloc Construction Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 61.49 58.9 +4.4% 49.54 +24.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.36 4.83 +11% 3.73 +43.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.68 2.59 +3.38% 1.5 +78.37% Total Operating Expense 48.07 46.63 +3.1% 37.74 +27.38% Operating Income 13.42 12.28 +9.33% 11.8 +13.72% Net Income Before Taxes 11.39 10.25 +11.13% 10.71 +6.27% Net Income 8.66 7.56 +14.56% 7.7 +12.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.22 1.07 +14.02% 1.09 +11.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.66Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹61.49Cr

