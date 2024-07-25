Bikaji Foods International Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8394.85% YOY

Bikaji Foods International Q1 Results Live : Bikaji Foods International announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company reported a remarkable increase of 2786.77% in revenue and an impressive surge of 8394.85% in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bikaji Foods International witnessed a substantial growth of 2716.39% in revenue and a significant increase of 4008.83% in profit.

The operating income of the company also saw a substantial rise, increasing by 3804.31% quarter-over-quarter and by 7896.83% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.34, marking a substantial 3800% increase year-over-year.

Investors have seen positive returns from Bikaji Foods International, with a 2.21% return in the last week, 25.58% return in the last 6 months, and a 32.55% year-to-date return.

Currently, Bikaji Foods International boasts a market capitalization of ₹18123.91 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹747 and ₹450.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts have shown bullish sentiment towards the company, with 3 out of 4 analysts covering Bikaji Foods International giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst rating it as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, stands at Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook on Bikaji Foods International's performance.

Bikaji Foods International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 572.16 20.32 +2716.39% 19.82 +2786.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.91 0.04 +43164.25% 0.04 +43800.49% Total Operating Expense 498.5 18.43 +2605.01% 18.9 +2537.71% Operating Income 73.66 1.89 +3804.31% 0.92 +7896.83% Net Income Before Taxes 78.08 1.89 +4038.81% 0.92 +8377.11% Net Income 58.55 1.43 +4008.83% 0.69 +8394.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.34 0.13 +1700% 0.06 +3800%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹58.55Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹572.16Cr

