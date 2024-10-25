Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.03% YoY

Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.48% YoY & profit increased by 13.03% YoY.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live
Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live

Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live : Bikaji Foods International announced its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 18.48% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 13.03% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a notable revenue growth of 26.04% and an 18.12% rise in profit.

Despite the positive revenue and profit figures, the company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which saw a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) increase of 16.7% and a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 27.43%. This increase in expenses is something the management will need to address moving forward.

In terms of operational efficiency, Bikaji Foods International reported an operating income growth of 19.69% q-o-q and a significant 22.23% YoY increase. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.76, reflecting a 12.65% increase compared to the same period last year.

Looking at the stock performance, Bikaji Foods International has delivered a -7.94% return over the past week, but a remarkable 57.25% return over the last six months and a solid 52.87% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 20,903.16 crore, with a 52-week high of 1007.95 and a low of 450.2.

As of 25 October 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Bikaji Foods International is positive, with 3 analysts giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst assigning a Strong Buy rating. The overall recommendation from analysts is to Strong Buy, indicating strong confidence in the company’s future growth potential.

Bikaji Foods International Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue721.17572.16+26.04%608.69+18.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.6834+16.7%31.14+27.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.5817.91+3.73%15.6+19.14%
Total Operating Expense633.02498.5+26.98%536.56+17.98%
Operating Income88.1673.66+19.69%72.12+22.23%
Net Income Before Taxes93.0878.08+19.21%75.18+23.81%
Net Income69.1658.55+18.12%61.19+13.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.762.34+17.95%2.45+12.65%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹69.16Cr
₹721.17Cr
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.03% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,072.15
    10:09 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -206.75 (-16.17%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.65
    10:08 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-2.25%)

    ITC share price

    488.30
    10:08 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    16.45 (3.49%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    264.60
    10:08 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -6.8 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    453.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.85 (2.45%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,595.05
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    20.1 (0.78%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,809.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1255.05 (-8.33%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    961.90
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -77.5 (-7.46%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    710.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -48.15 (-6.34%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    282.65
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -18 (-5.99%)
    More from Top Losers

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,212.80
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    98.5 (8.84%)

    Cyient share price

    1,863.60
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    87.85 (4.95%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,391.00
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    96.7 (4.21%)

    ITC share price

    488.95
    10:02 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    17.1 (3.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.