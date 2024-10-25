Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.03% YoY

Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live : Bikaji Foods International announced its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 18.48% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 13.03% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a notable revenue growth of 26.04% and an 18.12% rise in profit.

Despite the positive revenue and profit figures, the company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which saw a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) increase of 16.7% and a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 27.43%. This increase in expenses is something the management will need to address moving forward.

In terms of operational efficiency, Bikaji Foods International reported an operating income growth of 19.69% q-o-q and a significant 22.23% YoY increase. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.76, reflecting a 12.65% increase compared to the same period last year.

Looking at the stock performance, Bikaji Foods International has delivered a -7.94% return over the past week, but a remarkable 57.25% return over the last six months and a solid 52.87% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹20,903.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1007.95 and a low of ₹450.2.

As of 25 October 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Bikaji Foods International is positive, with 3 analysts giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst assigning a Strong Buy rating. The overall recommendation from analysts is to Strong Buy, indicating strong confidence in the company’s future growth potential.

Bikaji Foods International Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 721.17 572.16 +26.04% 608.69 +18.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.68 34 +16.7% 31.14 +27.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.58 17.91 +3.73% 15.6 +19.14% Total Operating Expense 633.02 498.5 +26.98% 536.56 +17.98% Operating Income 88.16 73.66 +19.69% 72.12 +22.23% Net Income Before Taxes 93.08 78.08 +19.21% 75.18 +23.81% Net Income 69.16 58.55 +18.12% 61.19 +13.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.76 2.34 +17.95% 2.45 +12.65%