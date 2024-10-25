Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.03% YoY

Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live : Bikaji Foods International announced its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 18.48% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 13.03% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a notable revenue growth of 26.04% and an 18.12% rise in profit.
Despite the positive revenue and profit figures, the company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which saw a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) increase of 16.7% and a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 27.43%. This increase in expenses is something the management will need to address moving forward.
In terms of operational efficiency, Bikaji Foods International reported an operating income growth of 19.69% q-o-q and a significant 22.23% YoY increase. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.76, reflecting a 12.65% increase compared to the same period last year.
Looking at the stock performance, Bikaji Foods International has delivered a -7.94% return over the past week, but a remarkable 57.25% return over the last six months and a solid 52.87% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹20,903.16 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1007.95 and a low of ₹450.2.
As of 25 October 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Bikaji Foods International is positive, with 3 analysts giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst assigning a Strong Buy rating. The overall recommendation from analysts is to Strong Buy, indicating strong confidence in the company’s future growth potential.
Bikaji Foods International Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|721.17
|572.16
|+26.04%
|608.69
|+18.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.68
|34
|+16.7%
|31.14
|+27.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.58
|17.91
|+3.73%
|15.6
|+19.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|633.02
|498.5
|+26.98%
|536.56
|+17.98%
|Operating Income
|88.16
|73.66
|+19.69%
|72.12
|+22.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|93.08
|78.08
|+19.21%
|75.18
|+23.81%
|Net Income
|69.16
|58.55
|+18.12%
|61.19
|+13.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.76
|2.34
|+17.95%
|2.45
|+12.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹69.16Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹721.17Cr
