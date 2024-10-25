Hello User
Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.03% YoY

Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 13.03% YoY

Livemint

Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.48% YoY & profit increased by 13.03% YoY.

Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live

Bikaji Foods International Q2 Results Live : Bikaji Foods International announced its Q2 results on 24 October 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 18.48% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 13.03% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a notable revenue growth of 26.04% and an 18.12% rise in profit.

Despite the positive revenue and profit figures, the company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which saw a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) increase of 16.7% and a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 27.43%. This increase in expenses is something the management will need to address moving forward.

In terms of operational efficiency, Bikaji Foods International reported an operating income growth of 19.69% q-o-q and a significant 22.23% YoY increase. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.76, reflecting a 12.65% increase compared to the same period last year.

Looking at the stock performance, Bikaji Foods International has delivered a -7.94% return over the past week, but a remarkable 57.25% return over the last six months and a solid 52.87% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently holds a market capitalization of 20,903.16 crore, with a 52-week high of 1007.95 and a low of 450.2.

As of 25 October 2024, the consensus among analysts covering Bikaji Foods International is positive, with 3 analysts giving a Buy rating and 1 analyst assigning a Strong Buy rating. The overall recommendation from analysts is to Strong Buy, indicating strong confidence in the company’s future growth potential.

Bikaji Foods International Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue721.17572.16+26.04%608.69+18.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.6834+16.7%31.14+27.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.5817.91+3.73%15.6+19.14%
Total Operating Expense633.02498.5+26.98%536.56+17.98%
Operating Income88.1673.66+19.69%72.12+22.23%
Net Income Before Taxes93.0878.08+19.21%75.18+23.81%
Net Income69.1658.55+18.12%61.19+13.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.762.34+17.95%2.45+12.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹69.16Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹721.17Cr

