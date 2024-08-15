Bilcare Q1 Results Live: loss falls by 19.22% YOY

Bilcare Q1 Results Live : Bilcare Q1 Results Live: Bilcare declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.52% & the loss decreased by 19.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.96% and the loss decreased by 41.32%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 2.85% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.97% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed trend in operational efficiency over different time periods.

The operating income was up by a significant 141.45% quarter-on-quarter and increased by an impressive 250% year-on-year. This remarkable growth in operating income showcases Bilcare's improved operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹-2.71, which represents a year-on-year increase of 13.37%. Despite the negative EPS, the improvement indicates a move towards better financial health.

Bilcare has delivered a 0.51% return in the last week, a -13.67% return over the last 6 months, and a -25.14% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging market performance over the medium to long term.

Currently, Bilcare has a market cap of ₹139.29 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹95.4 and a 52-week low of ₹51. These metrics provide context to Bilcare's stock performance and market valuation.

Bilcare Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 194.14 200.07 -2.96% 182.25 +6.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.38 18.92 -2.85% 16.27 +12.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.52 13.4 -14.03% 10.5 +9.71% Total Operating Expense 186.72 217.97 -14.34% 180.13 +3.66% Operating Income 7.42 -17.9 +141.45% 2.12 +250% Net Income Before Taxes -9.69 -35.43 +72.65% -13.3 +27.14% Net Income -6.39 -10.89 +41.32% -7.91 +19.22% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.71 -5.67 +52.2% -3.13 +13.37%