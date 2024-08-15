Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bilcare Q1 Results Live: loss falls by 19.22% YOY

Bilcare Q1 Results Live: loss falls by 19.22% YOY

Livemint

Bilcare Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.52% YoY & loss decreased by 19.22% YoY

Bilcare Q1 Results Live

Bilcare Q1 Results Live : Bilcare Q1 Results Live: Bilcare declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.52% & the loss decreased by 19.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.96% and the loss decreased by 41.32%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 2.85% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.97% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed trend in operational efficiency over different time periods.

The operating income was up by a significant 141.45% quarter-on-quarter and increased by an impressive 250% year-on-year. This remarkable growth in operating income showcases Bilcare's improved operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is -2.71, which represents a year-on-year increase of 13.37%. Despite the negative EPS, the improvement indicates a move towards better financial health.

Bilcare has delivered a 0.51% return in the last week, a -13.67% return over the last 6 months, and a -25.14% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging market performance over the medium to long term.

Currently, Bilcare has a market cap of 139.29 Cr, with a 52-week high of 95.4 and a 52-week low of 51. These metrics provide context to Bilcare's stock performance and market valuation.

Bilcare Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue194.14200.07-2.96%182.25+6.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.3818.92-2.85%16.27+12.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.5213.4-14.03%10.5+9.71%
Total Operating Expense186.72217.97-14.34%180.13+3.66%
Operating Income7.42-17.9+141.45%2.12+250%
Net Income Before Taxes-9.69-35.43+72.65%-13.3+27.14%
Net Income-6.39-10.89+41.32%-7.91+19.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.71-5.67+52.2%-3.13+13.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-6.39Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹194.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

