Bilcare Q1 Results Live: loss falls by 19.22% YOY

Bilcare Q1 Results Live : Bilcare Q1 Results Live: Bilcare declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 6.52% & the loss decreased by 19.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.96% and the loss decreased by 41.32%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 2.85% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.97% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed trend in operational efficiency over different time periods.
The operating income was up by a significant 141.45% quarter-on-quarter and increased by an impressive 250% year-on-year. This remarkable growth in operating income showcases Bilcare's improved operational performance.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹-2.71, which represents a year-on-year increase of 13.37%. Despite the negative EPS, the improvement indicates a move towards better financial health.
Bilcare has delivered a 0.51% return in the last week, a -13.67% return over the last 6 months, and a -25.14% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging market performance over the medium to long term.
Currently, Bilcare has a market cap of ₹139.29 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹95.4 and a 52-week low of ₹51. These metrics provide context to Bilcare's stock performance and market valuation.
Bilcare Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|194.14
|200.07
|-2.96%
|182.25
|+6.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.38
|18.92
|-2.85%
|16.27
|+12.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.52
|13.4
|-14.03%
|10.5
|+9.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|186.72
|217.97
|-14.34%
|180.13
|+3.66%
|Operating Income
|7.42
|-17.9
|+141.45%
|2.12
|+250%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-9.69
|-35.43
|+72.65%
|-13.3
|+27.14%
|Net Income
|-6.39
|-10.89
|+41.32%
|-7.91
|+19.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.71
|-5.67
|+52.2%
|-3.13
|+13.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-6.39Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹194.14Cr
