Billionaire Family Offices Join Berkshire in UnitedHealth Bet

Some of the world's wealthiest people joined Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in backing embattled insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc. in the second quarter.

George Soros’s investment firm, the family office of a Swedish packaging dynasty and Michael Platt’s BlueCrest Capital Management all increased their stakes in UnitedHealth last quarter, according to 13F filings published Thursday.

UnitedHealth’s stock plummeted this year following a string of setbacks, beginning with the fatal shooting of a top executive in New York City in December. Several months later the company slashed its financial outlook amid mounting medical costs, and its chief executive officer abruptly resigned. Meanwhile, the health-care firm is under federal investigation related to Medicare billing practices.

The tumult raised its appeal for resourced investors known for contrarian and value wagers, including hedge fund billionaire David Tepper, whose Appaloosa Management raised its stake by 2.3 million shares, making the insurer its second-biggest holding. The disclosure of Buffett’s UnitedHealth purchase sent the company’s shares soaring 13% to $306.52 at 11:18 a.m. in New York. Berkshire’s stake is worth about $1.6 billion.

Family offices also leaned into tech last quarter, with Soros and the Parker family’s Kemnay Advisory Services boosting their stakes in Apple Inc., while Platt’s BlueCrest and Iconiq Capital, a multifamily office that manages money on behalf of several Silicon Valley billionaires, bought more Nvidia Corp. shares.

Money managers overseeing more than $100 million in US equities are required to file a 13F form within 45 days of the end of each quarter to list their holdings in stocks that trade on US exchanges. It offers one of the few glimpses into how hedge funds and some large family offices invest.

Other highlights from second-quarter 13F filings include:

