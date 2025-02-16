Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 254.05% YOY, profit at ₹2.62 crore and revenue at ₹54.08 crore

Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results 2025:Bimetal Bearings declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant profit increase of 254.05% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at ₹2.62 crore, while revenue dipped slightly by 1.73% to ₹54.08 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a more considerable decline of 13.62%, although profit saw a positive increase of 33.67%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses also showed a decline, dropping 4.29% quarter-over-quarter and 6.24% year-over-year.
Despite a challenging quarter, Bimetal Bearings reported that its operating income was down by 79.53% compared to the previous quarter, but it managed to increase by 136.11% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was ₹6.84, reflecting a remarkable increase of 252.58% year-over-year.
Bimetal Bearings has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a return of -5.08% in the last week, -15.63% over the past six months, and -17.28% year-to-date.
Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹219.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹842.8 and a low of ₹541.
Bimetal Bearings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54.08
|62.61
|-13.62%
|55.03
|-1.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.91
|7.22
|-4.29%
|7.37
|-6.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.95
|1.87
|+4.28%
|1.8
|+8.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|53.81
|61.34
|-12.28%
|55.75
|-3.48%
|Operating Income
|0.26
|1.27
|-79.53%
|-0.72
|+136.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.6
|2.36
|-32.2%
|0.99
|+61.62%
|Net Income
|2.62
|1.96
|+33.67%
|0.74
|+254.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.84
|5.12
|+33.59%
|1.94
|+252.58%
