Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 254.05% YOY, profit at ₹2.62 crore and revenue at ₹54.08 crore

Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results 2025:Bimetal Bearings declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant profit increase of 254.05% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at ₹2.62 crore, while revenue dipped slightly by 1.73% to ₹54.08 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a more considerable decline of 13.62%, although profit saw a positive increase of 33.67%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses also showed a decline, dropping 4.29% quarter-over-quarter and 6.24% year-over-year.

Despite a challenging quarter, Bimetal Bearings reported that its operating income was down by 79.53% compared to the previous quarter, but it managed to increase by 136.11% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was ₹6.84, reflecting a remarkable increase of 252.58% year-over-year.

Bimetal Bearings has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a return of -5.08% in the last week, -15.63% over the past six months, and -17.28% year-to-date.

Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹219.17 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹842.8 and a low of ₹541.

Bimetal Bearings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54.08 62.61 -13.62% 55.03 -1.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.91 7.22 -4.29% 7.37 -6.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.95 1.87 +4.28% 1.8 +8.33% Total Operating Expense 53.81 61.34 -12.28% 55.75 -3.48% Operating Income 0.26 1.27 -79.53% -0.72 +136.11% Net Income Before Taxes 1.6 2.36 -32.2% 0.99 +61.62% Net Income 2.62 1.96 +33.67% 0.74 +254.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.84 5.12 +33.59% 1.94 +252.58%

