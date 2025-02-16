Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 254.05% YOY, profit at ₹2.62 crore and revenue at ₹54.08 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results 2025:Bimetal Bearings declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant profit increase of 254.05% year-over-year. The company's profit stood at 2.62 crore, while revenue dipped slightly by 1.73% to 54.08 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a more considerable decline of 13.62%, although profit saw a positive increase of 33.67%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses also showed a decline, dropping 4.29% quarter-over-quarter and 6.24% year-over-year.

Bimetal Bearings Q3 Results

Despite a challenging quarter, Bimetal Bearings reported that its operating income was down by 79.53% compared to the previous quarter, but it managed to increase by 136.11% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was 6.84, reflecting a remarkable increase of 252.58% year-over-year.

Bimetal Bearings has faced some challenges in the market, delivering a return of -5.08% in the last week, -15.63% over the past six months, and -17.28% year-to-date.

Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at 219.17 crore, with a 52-week high of 842.8 and a low of 541.

Bimetal Bearings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue54.0862.61-13.62%55.03-1.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.917.22-4.29%7.37-6.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.951.87+4.28%1.8+8.33%
Total Operating Expense53.8161.34-12.28%55.75-3.48%
Operating Income0.261.27-79.53%-0.72+136.11%
Net Income Before Taxes1.62.36-32.2%0.99+61.62%
Net Income2.621.96+33.67%0.74+254.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.845.12+33.59%1.94+252.58%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹2.62Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹54.08Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:27 AM IST
