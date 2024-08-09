Biocon Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 550.59% YOY

Biocon Q1 Results Live : Biocon announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, revealing a 0.3% increase in revenue and an impressive 550.59% rise in profit year-over-year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 12.36% while the profit surged by 386.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a 1.86% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 30.4% increase year-on-year.
On the other hand, the operating income experienced a notable 50.61% decrease sequentially and a 30.7% drop year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.31, marking a substantial 524.58% increase year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, Biocon delivered a -4.4% return in the last week, a 19.13% return in the last 6 months, and a 35.85% year-to-date return.
As of 09 Aug, 2024, Biocon holds a market cap of ₹40604.86 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹376.8 & ₹217.5 respectively.
An analysis of 17 analysts covering the company revealed that 2 analysts recommended a Strong Sell, 4 analysts recommended a Sell, 3 analysts recommended a Hold, 3 analysts recommended a Buy, and 5 analysts recommended a Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Hold the stock.
Biocon Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3432.9
|3917.1
|-12.36%
|3422.6
|+0.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|755.4
|741.6
|+1.86%
|579.3
|+30.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|405.4
|407
|-0.39%
|358
|+13.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|3185.9
|3417
|-6.76%
|3066.2
|+3.9%
|Operating Income
|247
|500.1
|-50.61%
|356.4
|-30.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1145.5
|319
|+259.09%
|183.7
|+523.57%
|Net Income
|659.7
|135.5
|+386.86%
|101.4
|+550.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.31
|1.18
|+349.42%
|0.85
|+524.58%
