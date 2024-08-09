Biocon Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 550.59% YOY

Biocon Q1 Results Live : Biocon announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, revealing a 0.3% increase in revenue and an impressive 550.59% rise in profit year-over-year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 12.36% while the profit surged by 386.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a 1.86% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 30.4% increase year-on-year.

On the other hand, the operating income experienced a notable 50.61% decrease sequentially and a 30.7% drop year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.31, marking a substantial 524.58% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Biocon delivered a -4.4% return in the last week, a 19.13% return in the last 6 months, and a 35.85% year-to-date return.

As of 09 Aug, 2024, Biocon holds a market cap of ₹40604.86 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹376.8 & ₹217.5 respectively.

An analysis of 17 analysts covering the company revealed that 2 analysts recommended a Strong Sell, 4 analysts recommended a Sell, 3 analysts recommended a Hold, 3 analysts recommended a Buy, and 5 analysts recommended a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Biocon Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3432.9 3917.1 -12.36% 3422.6 +0.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 755.4 741.6 +1.86% 579.3 +30.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 405.4 407 -0.39% 358 +13.24% Total Operating Expense 3185.9 3417 -6.76% 3066.2 +3.9% Operating Income 247 500.1 -50.61% 356.4 -30.7% Net Income Before Taxes 1145.5 319 +259.09% 183.7 +523.57% Net Income 659.7 135.5 +386.86% 101.4 +550.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.31 1.18 +349.42% 0.85 +524.58%