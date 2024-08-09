Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Biocon Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 550.59% YOY

Biocon Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 550.59% YOY

Livemint

Biocon Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.3% YoY & profit increased by 550.59% YoY

Biocon Q1 Results Live

Biocon Q1 Results Live : Biocon announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, revealing a 0.3% increase in revenue and an impressive 550.59% rise in profit year-over-year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 12.36% while the profit surged by 386.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a 1.86% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 30.4% increase year-on-year.

On the other hand, the operating income experienced a notable 50.61% decrease sequentially and a 30.7% drop year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.31, marking a substantial 524.58% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Biocon delivered a -4.4% return in the last week, a 19.13% return in the last 6 months, and a 35.85% year-to-date return.

As of 09 Aug, 2024, Biocon holds a market cap of 40604.86 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 376.8 & 217.5 respectively.

An analysis of 17 analysts covering the company revealed that 2 analysts recommended a Strong Sell, 4 analysts recommended a Sell, 3 analysts recommended a Hold, 3 analysts recommended a Buy, and 5 analysts recommended a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Aug, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Biocon Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3432.93917.1-12.36%3422.6+0.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total755.4741.6+1.86%579.3+30.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization405.4407-0.39%358+13.24%
Total Operating Expense3185.93417-6.76%3066.2+3.9%
Operating Income247500.1-50.61%356.4-30.7%
Net Income Before Taxes1145.5319+259.09%183.7+523.57%
Net Income659.7135.5+386.86%101.4+550.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.311.18+349.42%0.85+524.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹659.7Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3432.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

