Biocon Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 167.8% YOY

Biocon, a leading biopharmaceutical company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on November 10, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 49.26% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit saw a remarkable growth of 167.8% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Biocon witnessed a moderate growth in revenue, with a 1.16% increase, and a substantial increase in profit, with a growth of 23.87%.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses of Biocon saw a rise of 7.44% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and a 15.2% increase YoY. This indicates the company's continued investment in its operations and expansion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of Biocon experienced a slight decline of 7.88% q-o-q, but showed a strong growth of 47.29% YoY. This demonstrates the company's ability to effectively manage its operations and generate higher income.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹1.21, reflecting a substantial increase of 151.45% YoY. This indicates the company's improved profitability and value for its shareholders.

Biocon's stock performance in the market has been mixed. Over the past week, the company delivered a positive return of 2.39%. However, over the past 6 months and year-to-date, the stock has seen a negative return of -7.74% and -13.29% respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Biocon has a market capitalization of ₹27152.54 Crores and its 52-week high and low prices are ₹295 and ₹191.55 respectively. This showcases the company's position in the market and its stock's price range.

According to the analyst coverage, as of November 12, 2023, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating for Biocon. This indicates a generally positive sentiment among analysts towards the company's performance.

The consensus recommendation as of November 12, 2023, is to Buy Biocon's stock. This suggests that the majority of analysts view the company as a favorable investment opportunity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biocon Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3462.3 3422.6 +1.16% 2319.7 +49.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 622.4 579.3 +7.44% 540.3 +15.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 389.3 358 +8.74% 230.8 +68.67% Total Operating Expense 3134 3066.2 +2.21% 2096.8 +49.47% Operating Income 328.3 356.4 -7.88% 222.9 +47.29% Net Income Before Taxes 214.3 183.7 +16.66% 229.1 -6.46% Net Income 125.6 101.4 +23.87% 46.9 +167.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.21 0.85 +42.55% 0.48 +151.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹125.6Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3462.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.