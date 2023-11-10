Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Biocon Q2 results: Net profit rises multifolds to 172.7 crore

Biocon Q2 results: Net profit rises multifolds to 172.7 crore

Biocon Q2 results: Company reports net profit of 172.7 crore

Biocon reported a net profit of 172.7 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24

Biocon Q2 results: Indian bio-pharmaceutical major, Biocon reported a net consolidated profit of 172.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2023-24.

Company's profit increased by nearly 111% YoY from 81.8 crore reported in the September quarter of FY22-23. Its revenue increased by 49.2% YoY to 3462.3 crore in the quarter under review.

Biocon's shares closed marginally higher at 227.35 per share on BSE on Friday.

(More to come)

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 05:10 PM IST
