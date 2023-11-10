Biocon Q2 results: Net profit rises multifolds to 172.7 crore

Biocon Q2 results: Indian bio-pharmaceutical major, Biocon reported a net consolidated profit of ₹172.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Company's profit increased by nearly 111% YoY from ₹81.8 crore reported in the September quarter of FY22-23. Its revenue increased by 49.2% YoY to ₹3462.3 crore in the quarter under review.

Biocon's shares closed marginally higher at ₹227.35 per share on BSE on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.