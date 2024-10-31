Biocon Q2 Results: Loss at ₹16Cr, Revenue Increased by 3.7% YoY

Biocon Q2 results show a revenue increase of 3.7% YoY despite a loss of 16Cr.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
Biocon Q2 Results Live
Biocon Q2 Results Live

Biocon Q2 Results Live : Biocon has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, reporting a topline growth of 3.7%, with revenue reaching new heights. However, the company faced a loss of 16 crore during this period, a stark contrast to the profit of 125.6 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Biocon's revenue showed a quarterly growth of 4.59%. Nonetheless, the company is grappling with rising expenses, as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.53% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 26.86% year-on-year.

The company's operating income experienced an increase of 18.02% compared to the previous quarter but fell by 11.21% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -0.27, indicating a drastic decrease of 122.06% year-on-year, raising concerns among investors.

In terms of stock performance, Biocon has seen a -1.38% return over the last week, though it has managed a 7.42% return over the past six months and a notable 28.46% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is 38,408.78 crore, with a 52-week high of 395.8 and a low of 218.3.

According to analysts' coverage as of October 31, 2024, out of 16 analysts, 2 have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 4 have rated it as 'Sell', 3 as 'Hold', 3 as 'Buy', and 4 as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold' as the company navigates through these challenging financial waters.

Biocon Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3590.43432.9+4.59%3462.3+3.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total789.6755.4+4.53%622.4+26.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization419.9405.4+3.58%389.3+7.86%
Total Operating Expense3298.93185.9+3.55%3134+5.26%
Operating Income291.5247+18.02%328.3-11.21%
Net Income Before Taxes98.41145.5-91.41%214.3-54.08%
Net Income-16659.7-102.43%125.6-112.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.275.31-105.04%1.21-122.06%
FAQs
₹-16Cr
₹3590.4Cr
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:57 AM IST
      Popular in Companies

