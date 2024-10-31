Biocon Q2 Results: Loss at ₹16Cr, Revenue Increased by 3.7% YoY

Biocon Q2 Results Live : Biocon has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, reporting a topline growth of 3.7%, with revenue reaching new heights. However, the company faced a loss of ₹16 crore during this period, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹125.6 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Biocon's revenue showed a quarterly growth of 4.59%. Nonetheless, the company is grappling with rising expenses, as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.53% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 26.86% year-on-year.

The company's operating income experienced an increase of 18.02% compared to the previous quarter but fell by 11.21% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-0.27, indicating a drastic decrease of 122.06% year-on-year, raising concerns among investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, Biocon has seen a -1.38% return over the last week, though it has managed a 7.42% return over the past six months and a notable 28.46% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹38,408.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹395.8 and a low of ₹218.3.

According to analysts' coverage as of October 31, 2024, out of 16 analysts, 2 have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 4 have rated it as 'Sell', 3 as 'Hold', 3 as 'Buy', and 4 as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold' as the company navigates through these challenging financial waters.

Biocon Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3590.4 3432.9 +4.59% 3462.3 +3.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 789.6 755.4 +4.53% 622.4 +26.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 419.9 405.4 +3.58% 389.3 +7.86% Total Operating Expense 3298.9 3185.9 +3.55% 3134 +5.26% Operating Income 291.5 247 +18.02% 328.3 -11.21% Net Income Before Taxes 98.4 1145.5 -91.41% 214.3 -54.08% Net Income -16 659.7 -102.43% 125.6 -112.74% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.27 5.31 -105.04% 1.21 -122.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-16Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹3590.4Cr

