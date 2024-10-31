Biocon Q2 Results: Loss at ₹16Cr, Revenue Increased by 3.7% YoY

Biocon Q2 Results Live : Biocon has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024, reporting a topline growth of 3.7%, with revenue reaching new heights. However, the company faced a loss of ₹16 crore during this period, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹125.6 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Biocon's revenue showed a quarterly growth of 4.59%. Nonetheless, the company is grappling with rising expenses, as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.53% quarter-on-quarter and saw a significant increase of 26.86% year-on-year.
The company's operating income experienced an increase of 18.02% compared to the previous quarter but fell by 11.21% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-0.27, indicating a drastic decrease of 122.06% year-on-year, raising concerns among investors.
In terms of stock performance, Biocon has seen a -1.38% return over the last week, though it has managed a 7.42% return over the past six months and a notable 28.46% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹38,408.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹395.8 and a low of ₹218.3.
According to analysts' coverage as of October 31, 2024, out of 16 analysts, 2 have given a 'Strong Sell' rating, 4 have rated it as 'Sell', 3 as 'Hold', 3 as 'Buy', and 4 as 'Strong Buy'. The consensus recommendation is to 'Hold' as the company navigates through these challenging financial waters.
Biocon Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3590.4
|3432.9
|+4.59%
|3462.3
|+3.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|789.6
|755.4
|+4.53%
|622.4
|+26.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|419.9
|405.4
|+3.58%
|389.3
|+7.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|3298.9
|3185.9
|+3.55%
|3134
|+5.26%
|Operating Income
|291.5
|247
|+18.02%
|328.3
|-11.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|98.4
|1145.5
|-91.41%
|214.3
|-54.08%
|Net Income
|-16
|659.7
|-102.43%
|125.6
|-112.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.27
|5.31
|-105.04%
|1.21
|-122.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-16Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹3590.4Cr
