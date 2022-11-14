Biocon Q2 results: Revenue was recorded at 2384 crore grew by 26%

“We reported a strong consolidated revenue growth of 23% YoY for Q2FY23 at ₹2,384 Crore driven by 34% growth in Biosimilars, 26% in research services and 18% in the generics business. Our Gross R&D spends increased by 52% YoY this quarter to ₹252 crore reflecting our advancing pipeline that will drive our future growth. Core EBITDA was up by 34% at ₹816 Crore, representing healthy core operating margins of 35% versus 33% in the same quarter last year," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics.

