Biocon Q3 FY24 results : profit at 660Cr, Revenue increased by 34.43% YoY

Biocon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 34.43% & the profitcame at ₹660cr. It is noteworthy that Biocon had declared loss of ₹41.8cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.81% q-o-q & increased by 28.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 62.5% q-o-q & increased by 643.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 375.08% Y-o-Y.

Biocon has delivered 5.46% return in the last 1 week, 8.91% return in last 6 months and 14.04% YTD return.

Currently the Biocon has a market cap of ₹34066.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹307.1 & ₹191.55 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Biocon Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3953.7 3462.3 +14.19% 2941.1 +34.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 720.8 622.4 +15.81% 558.8 +28.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 414.5 389.3 +6.47% 301.1 +37.66% Total Operating Expense 3420.2 3134 +9.13% 2869.3 +19.2% Operating Income 533.5 328.3 +62.5% 71.8 +643.04% Net Income Before Taxes 808.2 214.3 +277.13% -25.5 +3269.41% Net Income 660 125.6 +425.48% -41.8 +1678.95% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.35 1.21 +341.92% 1.13 +375.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹660Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3953.7Cr

