Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Biocon Q3 FY24 results : profit at 660Cr, Revenue increased by 34.43% YoY

Livemint

Biocon Q3 FY24 Results Live

Biocon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 34.43% & the profitcame at 660cr. It is noteworthy that Biocon had declared loss of 41.8cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.81% q-o-q & increased by 28.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 62.5% q-o-q & increased by 643.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 375.08% Y-o-Y.

Biocon has delivered 5.46% return in the last 1 week, 8.91% return in last 6 months and 14.04% YTD return.

Currently the Biocon has a market cap of 34066.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 307.1 & 191.55 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Biocon Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3953.73462.3+14.19%2941.1+34.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total720.8622.4+15.81%558.8+28.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization414.5389.3+6.47%301.1+37.66%
Total Operating Expense3420.23134+9.13%2869.3+19.2%
Operating Income533.5328.3+62.5%71.8+643.04%
Net Income Before Taxes808.2214.3+277.13%-25.5+3269.41%
Net Income660125.6+425.48%-41.8+1678.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.351.21+341.92%1.13+375.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹660Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3953.7Cr

