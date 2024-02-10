Biocon Q3 FY24 results : profit at 660Cr, Revenue increased by 34.43% YoY

Biocon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 34.43% & the profitcame at ₹660cr. It is noteworthy that Biocon had declared loss of ₹41.8cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.81% q-o-q & increased by 28.99% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 62.5% q-o-q & increased by 643.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 375.08% Y-o-Y.
Biocon has delivered 5.46% return in the last 1 week, 8.91% return in last 6 months and 14.04% YTD return.
Currently the Biocon has a market cap of ₹34066.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹307.1 & ₹191.55 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Biocon Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3953.7
|3462.3
|+14.19%
|2941.1
|+34.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|720.8
|622.4
|+15.81%
|558.8
|+28.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|414.5
|389.3
|+6.47%
|301.1
|+37.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|3420.2
|3134
|+9.13%
|2869.3
|+19.2%
|Operating Income
|533.5
|328.3
|+62.5%
|71.8
|+643.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|808.2
|214.3
|+277.13%
|-25.5
|+3269.41%
|Net Income
|660
|125.6
|+425.48%
|-41.8
|+1678.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.35
|1.21
|+341.92%
|1.13
|+375.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹660Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3953.7Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!